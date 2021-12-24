Protest over defacing of Rayanna statue

Ban sought on MES; memorandum submitted to DC

A demonstration was staged in Mysuru on Friday in protest against the desecration of Sangolli Rayanna’s statue in Belagavi and the burning of Kannada flag allegedly by MES activists. The protest was organized by the Karnataka Kurubara Sangha with the support of various organisations.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the palace to vent their anger over the recent developments in Belagavi. They took out a bike rally to the Deputy Commissioner’s office where they submitted a memorandum condemning the incidents and sought against those who are behind the acts.

Carrying Kannada flags, the protesters marched on the street leading to the DC office condemning the incidents and seeking action against MES. Theys raised slogans against the MES and sought its ban.

They said the damage caused to Sangolli Rayanna’s statue in Belagavi is nothing but an insult to the people of Karnataka. They also condemned the defacing of social reformer Basaveshwara’s portrait and the burning of Kannada flag allegedly by the MES activists.

The heads of some religious institutions, Karnataka Kurubara Sangha president B. Subramanya; former MLA M.K. Somashekar; D. Thimmaiah, MLC; District Congress president B.J. Vijay Kumar, writer K.S. Bhagavan, and several others took part. As a precautionary measure, police personnel had been deployed in large numbers in view of the protest.