  Protest outside Amul milk parlour in Mysuru

April 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of various organisations gathered outside the Amul milk parlour in Vontikoppal in Mysuru on Monday to voice their protest against any move to merge Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with the Gujarat-based dairy.

The protesters shouted slogans against Amul and in favour of Nandini, the brand of milk and milk products brought out by KMF. “Drive out Amul and Save Nandini”, they said as part of their sloganeering.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State for “hatching a conspiracy” for allegedly closing down KMF in phases and making way for Amul in the State.

Calling for imposition of a ban on Amul products, the demonstrators distributed Nandini brand of buttermilk to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s Mysuru City president K.S. Shivaramu said Nandini brand of milk products were an identity of Kannadigas and the lifeline of the State’s farmers.

“We condemn the efforts of the BJP government in the State to close down KMF through BJP’s agents from Gujarat”, he said.

He said the life of farmers in Karnataka will be destroyed if KMF is closed down, while warning that they will not hesitate to intensify the protest in the coming days if the BJP government goes ahead with its ‘conspiracy’ to close down KMF.

More than 70 to 80 lakh litres of milk is produced every day by the 17,000 milk cooperative unions that were part of KMF, which earns a revenue of close to ₹5,000 crore ever year.

Journalist T. Gururaj, who was also part of the protest, condemned the reported efforts to merge KMF with Amul and said the State government will have to face the wrath of Kannadigas if it continues to “test their patience”.

The others, who participated in the demonstration included Jagannath from the CPI(M), president of Mysuru district Kannada Sahitya Parishat Maddikere Gopal, and activists Kalachanne Gowda and Savitha Mallesh.