Protest march taken out seeking NIA probe into Shivamogga murder

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right wing organisations staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other right wing organisations took out a protest march in Kalaburagi on Wednesday demanding in enquiry by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the brutal murder of right wing activist Harsha in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Holding aloft saffron flags, the agitators took out the march from Super Market to Jagat Circle and raised slogans praising Harsha.

The right wing organisations submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister demanding that the State Government announce a compensation of ₹25 lakh to Harsha’s family.

Besides seeking an inquiry by NIA in the murder case, the protesters urged the Government to impose a ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).