Protest march taken out in support of demand for corporation for Dharwad

Those demanding creation of an exclusive municipal corporation for Dharwad received a shot in the arm on Monday with a protest march being taken out in Dharwad in support of the demand.

The protest was led by the former Chairman of Legislative Council Viranna Mattikatti, AICC member Deepak Chinchore and others. It began from the Kadapa Maidan and covered the thoroughfares of the city before culminating at the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The protestors said that although the demand for a municipal corporation was more than a decade old, the government has been apathetic towards it for long.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Chinchore said that Dharwad has been meted out injustice in allocation of funds and also in sanctioning projects for the city, better known as a centre of education, art and culture.

Mr. Chinchore said that the protest was not a political one and the Congress just extended support to an apolitical movement launched by eminent personalities of Dharwad from different walks of life.

He said that only with the creation of a municipal corporation, Dharwad can witness the required development at the required pace. Although the city meets all the requirements required for creation of a municipal corporation, politicians from Dharwad have not been vocal on the issue resulting in the demand being neglected, he said.

He said that Dharwad, with a population of 4.50 lakh and an annual revenue of ₹60 crore, deserved to be made a municipal corporation. Despite having IIT and IIIT, the city lacks basic infrastructure, he said.

The protest march saw the participation of businessmen, pharmacists, doctors, advocates, bankers, students, civil engineers and others.