Protest march taken out in Hubballi against violence in Manipur, Haryana

August 07, 2023

Taking exception to the continued violence in Manipur and that State administration’s apathy towards reinstating peace and also condemning violence in Haryana, hundreds of people, predominantly from the Christian community, accompanied by members of other communities took out a massive peaceful protest march in Hubballi on Monday.

Condemning the violence in Manipur and Haryana and atrocities on members of Christian community, they held placards and banners highlighting the need for restoration of peace in both those States.

The peaceful protest march began from the Dr Ambedkar statue near the Head Post Office and reached the Kittur Chennamma Circle after covering the thoroughfares of the city, including Station Road, Durgadbail, Koppikar Road and Sangolli Rayanna Circle.

The former leader of opposition in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Sudha Manikuntla, religious heads from the Christian community, members of Anjuman-e-Islam and leaders from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and other communities led the protest march.

At Kittur Chennamma Circle, addressing the protestors, the speakers condemned in strong words the violence in Manipur and Haryana, atrocities on citizens, particularly Christians, and the inability of those governments to restore peace in their respective States. They also questioned the silence of the Union government over the violence in both those States.

Subsequently, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the President through the Hubballi Tahsildar seeking her intervention in the matter and a direction to the Union government to take the necessary steps to restore normality in both those States.

In the memorandum, they have demanded strict action against those responsible for creating turmoil in Manipur. The prolonged silence on the part of the authorities aggravated the situation resulting in law breakers continuing their acts with impunity, they said.

In the memorandum, they have also questioned what they said the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It appears that Manipur and its people have been left to fend for themselves and the Prime Minister has remained conspicuously absent in addressing the situation. His lack of action sends a clear message that he is either unaware of the severity of the problems or, worse yet, chooses to ignore them altogether. Both possibilities are alarming and unacceptable. It is the responsibility of our leaders to be proactive, compassionate and attentive to the needs of all citizens, especially in times of crisis,” the memorandum said.

Reverend Bishop Martin Borgavi, Reverend Bishop Derek Fernandes, Reverend J. Nicholas, a former HDMC councillor, are signatories to the memorandum on behalf of the Christian community.

