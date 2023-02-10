Protest march taken out in Dharwad against reduction in quantity of rice under PDS

February 10, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Condemning the reduction in quantity of rice distributed under Public Distribution System (PDS) and demanding distribution of other foodgrains such as wheat, jowar, red gram, sugar, edible oil, kerosene and other essential commodities under PDS, hundreds of people took out a protest march in Dharwad on Thursday.

The protestors from various slums of Dharwad and surrounding villages took out the protest march under the aegis of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI-C) from the Kalabhavan to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad and submitted memoranda addressed to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

Addressing the protestors, member of State Secretariat of SUCI-C Ramanjanappa Aldalli lambasted the government and said that the BJP-led State government which keeps on harping on the double-engine government slogan is further burdening the lives of the common people day by day.

Mr. Aldalli said that the Union government has reduced food subsidy by ₹90,000 crore and also reduced the allocation for MGNREGA, which guarantees rural employment, by ₹28,000 crore.

“This apart, facilities due to farmers, poor and job aspirants are not being given. Allocations for all welfare schemes have been cut. The prices of essential commodities have soared to the sky and on the other hand, big capitalists are being given umpteen subsidies and reliefs,” he said.

Mr. Aldalli said that successive governments have been agents of capitalists and consequently, the life of farmers, working class and common people has only worsened over the years. To protect their rights, all people have to come together and fight unitedly, he said.

District secretary of SUCI-C Lakshman Jadagannavar said that instead of 10 kg of rice, BPL card holders have been given just 5 kg in January and supply of jowar, wheat, red gram, sugar and other commodities has been stopped.

At a time when people are still struggling to come out of the adversities due to the pandemic, the government is gradually cutting down supplies meant for poor people while, at the same time, remunerations of the ruling class are being increased without any shame, he said.

SUCI office-bearers Gangadhar Badiger, Deepa Dharwad and others spoke. Bhuvana, Sharanu Gonawar, Madhulata Goudar, Bhavanishankar Gouda and others led the protest march.