Protest march taken out, demonstration staged

Seeking the arrest of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik and steps to protect the Constitution, members of the Bharatiya Mula Nivasigala Okkoota and Samata Sainik Dal took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Taking out the protest march from the B.R. Ambedkar statue near the Head Post Office, the protestors marched to the tahsildar’s office at the Mini Vidhana Soudha covering the thoroughfares of the city.

Staging the demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha, the protestors raised slogans against Pramod Mutalik and sought his immediate arrest on the charge of sedition for disgracing the Constitution.

They subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the President in which they have also sought a ban on Sri Ram Sene for disturbing peace and harmony in society.

In the memorandum, they have said that Mr. Mutalik, who often indulged in hate speech, is targeting the minority community in the name of religion and is attempting to terrorise the community and create communal disturbance.

In the memorandum, they have said that Karnataka, which has been known for communal harmony for centuries, is now facing a threat because of people like Mr. Mutalik who are bent on disturbing communal harmony for their vested interests. Moreover, the State Government has failed to keep Mr. Mutalik under control, the memorandum said.

The protest was led by Shankar Ajamani, Gangadhar Perur, S.V. Patil, K.I. Belagali, C.M. Chanabasappa, Nirmala Mane, Umesh Chalawadi and others.

In the memorandum they have also mentioned about the recent threat letters to progressive writers, including Kum. Veerabhadrappa, and urged the President to direct the State Government to take the immediate requisite action.