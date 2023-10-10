Protest march taken out against ‘low-quality works’ under Smart City scheme in Belagavi

October 10, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Some activists and Congress workers took out a protest march on Tuesday against what they said low-quality works and financial misappropriation in Smart City works in Belagavi.

They said that officials have squandered funds meant for Smart City projects and that they have not only carried out low-quality works but also delayed the projects beyond their timeline.

They accused BJP MLA Abhay Patil of misappropriating funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Sujit Mulgund said that the MLA is involved in huge financial irregularities. He said that the MLA has wrongly demolished the houses of some people in Shahapur, just because they did not vote for him.

“However, the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad has upheld their rights and ensured justice. This has come as a slap on the face of the MLA and officers who took the coercive action on his behest,” Mr. Mulgund said.

He said that the MLA has forced officials to deposit Smart City funds in a private bank instead of a nationalised bank, against the rules.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajiv Topannanavar said that most of the Smart City works are of low quality. “As per norms, cement roads should last 20 years and pavers should last for at least 10 years. But in several places, they are coming off in a few months,” Mr. Topannanavar said.

Activist Ramakant Konduskar said that the MLA and his brothers are involved in intimidating officials, builders and common people to build a corpus of ill-gotten wealth.

Protestors walked to the office of district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and submitted a memorandum seeking an inquiry into their allegations.

KPCC secretary Sunil Hanumannanavar, District Congress Committee president Vinay Navalagatti, general secretary Pradeep M.J., city corporation council member Azeem Patvegar, Pratibha Patil, Ayesha Sanadi, advocate N.R. Latur, activist Parashuram Dhage and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.