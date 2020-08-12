Protest march taken out against Dalit atrocities

Dalit organisations took out a march in Hassan on Tuesday alleging inaction by the district administration in containing crimes on Dalits in the district. Hundreds of people took part the march that began at Hemavati Statue Circle and ended at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They formed a human chain at N.R. Circle and raised slogans demanding justice for Dalit victims.

The protesters alleged that atrocities on Dalits had increased in the district in the last one year. As many as seven Dalit activists had been murdered and 106 cases of atrocities had been registered. The officers representing district administration had not met the victims to assure them justice, except in two cases. The accused had been roaming free. Despite clear instructions from the Centre and State Government to take stern actions against the perpetrators of such crime, necessary action had not been taken in the district, they said. They also demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the crimes.

H.K.Sandesh, Vijay Kumar, K.Eerappa, Nagaraj Hettur, RPI Sathish and others led the protest.