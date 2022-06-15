Protest march over textbook revision begins at Kuvempu birthplace

Former Education Minister Kimmane Rathnakar was among the participants in the march from Kuppali to Thirthahalli, condemning the revision of school textbooks. The march began at Kuppali in Shivamogga district on June 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

June 15, 2022 12:05 IST

A protest march, condemning the revision of school textbooks by a committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha, began at Kavishaila, a memorial of poet Kuvempu at Kuppali in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, on June 15 morning. About 200 people, led by former Education Minister Kimmane Rathnakar, participated in the march from Kuppali to Thirthahalli.

Noted lyricist and music director Hamsalekha flagged off the march. “People of Karnataka would not tolerate insult to icons of the land — Basavanna and Kuvempu, among others. The protest would send a strong message to those insulted Kannada language and the flag,” he told the participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Writer S.G. Siddaramaiah, columnist B. Chandre Gowda, Sringeri MLA T.D. Raje Gowda, journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu and many others are participating in the march.

KPCC president D.K. ShivaKumar, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Council B.K. Hariprasad and others were expected to take part in the valedictory of the march later in the day at Thirthahalli.