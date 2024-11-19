Protest march, dharna planned over Waqf issue in Kalaburagi tomorrow

Nearly 100 religious heads under the banner of Negilayogi Swabhimaan Vedike-Kalaburagi will on Thursday take out a Waqf Hatao, Annadata Bachao [Remove Waqf, Save Farmers] protest march against alleged encroachment by Waqf Board in the State.

They will also stage a dharna satyagraha at Jagat Circle here from Thursday to Saturday.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Siddalinga Swamy of Karuneshwar Mutt of Andola in Jewargi taluk said that Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and the Congress-led government’s appeasement politics have led to classification of land belonging to farmers, temples and Mutts as Waqf Board property.

“Encroachment of land belonging to farmers and temples by Waqf Board is a well-planned conspiracy of the Congress to transform India into an Islamic country, starting from Karnataka,” Siddalinga Swami said and urged the Centre to abolish the Waqf Board and bring in the Uniform Civil Code to create uniform laws for every citizen.

Terming Mr. Zameer Ahmad Khan as a “religious fanatic”, the swamiji accused him of promoting communal hatred and demanded his removal from the Cabinet.

Though the Waqf Board has served eviction notices to thousands of farmers, not even a single Minister or Congress leader has raised his voice in support of farmers. For decades, the Congress has betrayed farmers and used them as vote bank, he said.

Though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a halt to all land mutation notices issued to farmers under the Waqf Act, the Waqf Board has not yet stopped the procedure effectively, he said.

The swamiji cautioned that their agitation will continue till the government retracts all notices sent to farmers concerning Waqf land issue.

On Thursday, nearly 100 religious heads from various mutts across the district and farmers will take out the protest march from Nagareshwar School in Nehru Gunj to Jagat Circle where they will launch the three-day dharna satyagraha.

Permission denied

Irked over the denial by the District Police for the protest march and dharna satyagraha, Siddalinga Swamiji said that the police cannot stop them from staging the protest rally and launching the dharna satyagraha.

“Despite the denial, we will launch the satyagraha. Let the police arrest us,” the swamiji added.