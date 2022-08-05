Protest march against harassment of youths by Forest dept.

August 05, 2022 18:24 IST

It is being taken out Biligaru to Kanur in Sagar taluk

The residents of Karur-Barangi Hobli in Sagar taluk, on Friday, began a protest march condemning the alleged harassment of youths of Urulagallu village by the Forest Department. They are are marching for about 22 km from Biligaru to Kanur demanding action against the forest officials.

Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who inaugurated the march at Biligaru, said the people of Sagar taluk had a long history of getting involved in pro-farmer movements. Kagodu Satyagraha held in 1951 attracted wide attention. Ram Manohar Lohia, socialist leader, took part in the protest extending support to land tillers. “Even today people continue to face obstacles to get access to basic amenities. The protest should continue till the people affected get justice”, he said.

A few youths, who had allegedly cut a few trees to clear the path for their village Urulagallu, had been arrested by the Forest Department. The arrested were allegedly harassed by the officials in their custody. The issue came up for debate during a review meeting attended by Ministers K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is the Minister in charge of the district, and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Now the people have taken out a protest march demanding the suspension of the officers. They have also demanded basic amenities to residents of Urulagallu village, who were once evicted for the Linganamakki project.

Despite heavy rains, many people took part in the march holding umbrellas. G.T.Satyanarayana, former president of Tumari Gram Panchayat, Mallikarjun Hakre, former president Sagar Taluk Panchayat, and others are leading the protest march.