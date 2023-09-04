ADVERTISEMENT

Protest keeping the dead body of govt. official in Holenarasipur

September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that Kiran, a second divisional assistant of the School Education Department, died of a heart attack following harassment by his senior officers, his relatives and workers of pro-Dalit organisations staged a protest keeping his body in Holenarasipur on Monday.

Kiran, 35, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He is survived by wife and a child. According to his family members and the protesters, he was transferred against his wishes. He was posted at a government high school at Halekote in Holenarasipur but deputed to the Block Education Officer’s (BEO) office in Holenarasipur. However, on August 31, he was shifted to the school at Yalleshpur in Holenarasipur taluk.

His relatives staged the protest with his body in front of the BEO’s office in Holenarasipur. He had been harassed by his senior officers, who often mentioned his caste to ridicule him. Kiran was deeply hurt by the developments in the office. They demanded action against the senior officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspension

They withdrew the protest only after they were assured of an inquiry and disciplinary action against the accused. By evening, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Javare Gowda S.T. suspended Sunil Kumar B.K., first divisional assistant in the BEO’s office in Holenarasipur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US