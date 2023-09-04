Protest keeping the dead body of govt. official in Holenarasipur

September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Alleging that Kiran, a second divisional assistant of the School Education Department, died of a heart attack following harassment by his senior officers, his relatives and workers of pro-Dalit organisations staged a protest keeping his body in Holenarasipur on Monday.

Kiran, 35, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He is survived by wife and a child. According to his family members and the protesters, he was transferred against his wishes. He was posted at a government high school at Halekote in Holenarasipur but deputed to the Block Education Officer’s (BEO) office in Holenarasipur. However, on August 31, he was shifted to the school at Yalleshpur in Holenarasipur taluk.

His relatives staged the protest with his body in front of the BEO’s office in Holenarasipur. He had been harassed by his senior officers, who often mentioned his caste to ridicule him. Kiran was deeply hurt by the developments in the office. They demanded action against the senior officers.

Suspension

They withdrew the protest only after they were assured of an inquiry and disciplinary action against the accused. By evening, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Javare Gowda S.T. suspended Sunil Kumar B.K., first divisional assistant in the BEO’s office in Holenarasipur.