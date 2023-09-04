HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest keeping the dead body of govt. official in Holenarasipur

September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that Kiran, a second divisional assistant of the School Education Department, died of a heart attack following harassment by his senior officers, his relatives and workers of pro-Dalit organisations staged a protest keeping his body in Holenarasipur on Monday.

Kiran, 35, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He is survived by wife and a child. According to his family members and the protesters, he was transferred against his wishes. He was posted at a government high school at Halekote in Holenarasipur but deputed to the Block Education Officer’s (BEO) office in Holenarasipur. However, on August 31, he was shifted to the school at Yalleshpur in Holenarasipur taluk.

His relatives staged the protest with his body in front of the BEO’s office in Holenarasipur. He had been harassed by his senior officers, who often mentioned his caste to ridicule him. Kiran was deeply hurt by the developments in the office. They demanded action against the senior officers.

Suspension

They withdrew the protest only after they were assured of an inquiry and disciplinary action against the accused. By evening, Deputy Director of Public Instructions Javare Gowda S.T. suspended Sunil Kumar B.K., first divisional assistant in the BEO’s office in Holenarasipur.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.