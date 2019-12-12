Karnataka

Protest in Udupi against Bill

Members of Students Islamic Organisation of India, Welfare Party of India, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti and Dalit Damanitara Horata Samiti staging a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Udupi on Wednesday.

Members of the district units of Students Islamic Organisation of India, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Welfare Party of India, Dalit Damanitara Horata Samiti and Karnataka Rashtra Samiti staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Yasin Kodibengre, secretary of the State unit of Student Islamic Organisation of India, said that the Union government had attacked the soul of the Constitution by tabling this Bill in Parliament. It was against the basic tenets of the Constitution. This was not just an attack on Muslims but on all citizens of the country. It was not possible to accept such an unconstitutional measure. This Bill would divide the country on the lines of religion, he said.

G. Rajashekhar, writer, Amrit Shenoy, vice-president of the State unit of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti, Vittal Thottam, Shabbir Malpe, Afwan Hoode, Shahrukh Tirthahalli, Idris Hoode, and others were present.

