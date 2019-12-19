Protest in Shivamogga postponed

In the wake of imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, the Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) has postponed the protest that it had convened on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the party office here on Thursday morning in which Kagodu Thimmappa and Kimmane Rathnakar, former Ministers, and H.S. Sundaresh, president of SDCC, took part.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Thimmappa said that the future date of protest would be fixed after having consultation with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Condemning the decision to impose prohibitory orders, he said that it is evident from this move that the BJP is perturbed over the protests that have erupted nationwide. It is unfortunate that instead of having discussions with Muslims and the tribals who have expressed their apprehension over the CAA, the BJP is trying to suppress their voices with police force, he said.

Mr. Rathnakar said the CAA that proposed to offer citizenship on the basis of religion was undemocratic. He said that it was a discriminatory law that would eventually create divide in the society.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in sensitive areas in Shivamogga city including Amir Ahmed Circle, Mahaveera Circle and Gandhi Bazaar. Tight vigil has been maintained in Bhadravati and Sagar also.