Karnataka

Protest in Shivamogga against BJP activist’s murder

BJP leaders and others at the protest organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent Hassan July 29, 2022 19:14 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:15 IST

:

Hundreds of Hindutva activists staged a protest in Shivamogga on Friday condemning the recent murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada. Many BJP leaders including Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa participated in the protest organised under the banner of Shivamogga district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The protesters raised slogans against the State Government and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. Many youths raised slogans “Yogi, Yogi,” suggesting that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s model of governance should be executed in Karnataka as well. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R.

Resignations

Speaking to the media, Mr. Eshwarappa said the senior leaders of the party would convince the office-bearers who had resigned to withdraw their decision. “There are some immature office-bearers and they speak against senior leaders. We have to convince them. Those who have submitted resignations, have to withdraw them. If the party president accepts their resignations, new people will join the party. Is there any shortage of workers of the party”, he asked.

Mr. Eshwarappa said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself had assured the people that if necessary Uttar Pradesh-model governance would be implemented here too. The party workers should not take hasty decisions, he said.

Read more...