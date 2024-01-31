ADVERTISEMENT

Protest in Raichur district citing desecration of Tipu Sultan portrait in Karnataka

January 31, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - Yadgir

Tahsildar Ravi Angadi and Circle Inspector of Sirwar Shashikanth M. rushed to the spot and convinced the protesters to disperse by promising immediate arrest of the culprits

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of security personnel guarding the place where Tipu Sultan’s body was found in Srirangapatna in Mandya district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: B. Mahadeva

People from the Muslim community held a protest in Sirwar in Raichur district on January 31 following reports of desecration of a portrait Tipu Sultan in the morning.

Hundreds of youths and leaders expressed anger over the alleged incident. They put tyres on the main road and burned them. They demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.

Tahsildar Ravi Angadi and Circle Inspector of Sirwar Shashikanth M. rushed to the spot and convinced the protesters to disperse by promising immediate arrest of the culprits.

Thereafter, the tahsildar washed the portrait and offered puja.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. told The Hindu that an FIR was registered. A team of police officers had been put in place to arrest the culprits.

