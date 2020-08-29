Protest in Raichur against murder of Dalit youth

Condemning the murder of a Dalit youth in Budihal village in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district, activists of the district unit of the Dalit Hakkugala Samiti staged a protest in Raichur on Friday demanding action against the culprits.
The activists, who took out a protest march on the main streets of Raichur, criticised the State government for not protecting Dalits and their rights.
The murder of Anil Ingalgi in Budihal village shows how Dalits are being treated in the State, they said and demanded that ₹ 25 lakh be released as compensation for the victim’s family immediately.
They referred to another incident that took place at Elekudike village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district and said that Dalit youths were assaulted for petty reasons by youths from a upper caste during the Ganeshotsav in the village recently.
Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to the authorities concerned.
