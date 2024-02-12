GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest in Mysuru over detention of Delhi-bound farmers from Karnataka 

February 12, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers representing the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers Associations staging a protest condemning the detention of Delhi-bound farmers in Bhopal, in Mysuru on Monday, February 12.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Farmers staged a protest in Mysuru against the reported detention of Delhi-bound farmers from Karnataka at Bhopal railway station in the wee hours of Monday, February 12.

Farmers from different parts of Karnataka including Mysuru had left for the national capital on Saturday under the leadership of Kurubur Shanthakumar, who heads the Federation of Karnataka State Farmers Associations and State Sugarcane Growers Association.

However, alleging that the police had detained hundreds of farmers from Karnataka including women at Bhopal railway station at 2 a.m. on Monday, a group of farmers led by Organising Secretary of Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Associations Attihalli Devaraj staged a demonstration near Gun House Circle in Mysuru on Monday.

The farmers from Karnataka were scheduled to participate in the ‘Delhi chalo’ rally planned in the national capital by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on February 13 to voice the grievances of farmers across the country. The rally sought implementation of the law guaranteeing minimum support price for agricultural produce, complete waiver of farm loans, and introduction of a pension scheme for farmers, who had completed 60 years, among others.

