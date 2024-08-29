Protest in Karwar seeking higher compensation for Shirur landslip victims

A group of people staged a protest in Karwar on Wednesday demanding increased compensation for families of those who died in the landslip in Shirur of Uttara Kannada.

They said that the landslip occurred due to faulty construction of road on fragile soil and sought action against government officers and the private contractor responsible for the construction work. They demanded that efforts should be made to trace the missing people immediately.

Sri Pranavananda Swami and others led the protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office there.

It has been nearly one and a half months since three people went missing in the incident. But the search operations have almost been given up. Their families have got no relief as there is no clue about them. Hence, the protest, the seer said.

He complained that MP Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri has not met the families when they went to Delhi seeking help.

Some family members of the deceased and the missing people were present.

Their demands include increased compensation to families of the deceased, employment to bread winners in the affected families and renewed search operations.

They submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput and dispersed.