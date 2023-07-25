Protest in Kalaburagi against violence in Manipur

July 25, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the BJP-led Central government for what they say its silence on the violence in Manipur and also the parading of women naked, various Left parties, Dalit, pro-farmers and pro-women organisations staged a protest here on Tuesday.

Activists from the Congress, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), the Republican Party of India, Dalit and farmers organisations took out a protest march and demonstrated outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding justice to all those subjected to sexual harassment.

They also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent for over two months, exposing the barbarous intentions of his government and BJP leaders.

They said that the Manipur Chief Minister and the BJP leadership have failed to control the situation and they have ignored the violence and the incident where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted. The BJP has no right to be in power, the protesters said.

They also demanded that the Manipur government withdraw the sedition charge against Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), and two others who visited Manipur on a fact-finding mission to understand the ground situation. Filing a case against Ms. Annie Raja and the others is an attempt to suppress their democratic rights, they said.

The protesters demanded the dissolution of the Manipur government and also a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence.