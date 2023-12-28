GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest in front of Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud

December 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of people staged a demonstration in front of the Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud on Thursday in protest against the alleged disruption to traditional rituals of the temple by a group of activists.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening and pertained to the rituals of Andhaksura Vadhe or destruction of Andhakasura. The practice was to depict the demon Andhakasura drawing a rangoli and stomp it. The demon depicted resembled the statue of Mahishasura and hence a section of activists objected to it on the grounds that their sentiments were hurt.

The Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee president and former mayor Purushotham also reacted against it and said that the temple authorities were disrespectful of Mahishashura. A complaint was also lodged with the Nanjangud police by an activist who wanted action against the temple authorities and an FIR was registered.

But another group comprising devotees staged a demonstration alleging that the activists displayed disrespect to the processional idol of Srikanteshwara and hurt their sentiments. They threatened to call a Nanjangud bandh in case the “miscreants” were not arrested by the police and submitted a memorandum to the Assistant Commissioner in support of their demands.

