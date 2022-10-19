Protest in Dharwad over lapses in rain damage compensation

Members of Dharwad Rural Congress and supporters of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, accompanied by farmers, staging a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stating there are lapses in disbursement of rain damage compensation and lack of development works in Dharwad constituency, members of Dharwad Rural Congress and supporters of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, accompanied by farmers, staged a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday.

The protestors staged the demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and raised slogans against the administration and the government.

They said that because of heavy downpour the Dharwad Rural constituency (No 71), crops have been damaged, roads washed away and houses have collapsed. However, despite the heavy damage, there has been an inordinate delay in restoring public infrastructure. Proper compensation for crop loss and damaged houses too has not been released, they said.

The protestors said that as per a survey of the Department of Agriculture, crops in 21,598 hectares of land have been damaged and the loss has been estimated to be around ₹106.74 crore, while horticulture crops in 138.38 hectares too have been destroyed.

However, while the government authorities have said that ₹34.53 crore compensation has been disbursed to 18,000 farmers, in reality, many farmers in Garag and Dharwad hobli have not received a single rupee, they said.

They also said that the local BJP MLA Amrut Desai is doing doing politics in the release of compensation and in areas, where the BJP did not receive much support, people are being neglected.

Leading the protest, Congress leaders Eshwar Shivalli, Deepa Neeralkatti, Basavaraj Kamati, Ramesh Talgeri and others demanded immediate remedial measures to provide justice to the affected people and farmers.