Protest in Belagavi

Youth Congress members staged a protest against the CBI raids on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, calling them politically motivated, in Belagavi on Monday.

Youth Congress leader Mrunal Hebbalkar and others staged the protest near the Rani Channamma Circle. They said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government was targeting powerful leaders in the Opposition to stop them working for the Congress in the Assembly bypolls.

Earlier, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi released a video message describing the CBI raids as politically motivated. “The BJP is doing this to disturb us. They are taking all steps to see that we are silenced and we give up the fight for the two Assembly seats,” he said.

MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar also found political motive behind these raids. She, however, felt that Mr. Shivakumar was strong enough to emerge victorious out of such conspiracies. She urged the people of the State to realise the politics behind such raids.