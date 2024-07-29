Protest in Ballari against decision to allow fresh mining activities in Sandur forests

Condemning the Union government’s decision to allow fresh mining activities in the Devadari and Ramanadurga forests in Sandur taluk of Ballari district, activists associated with various organisations and environmentalists staged a protest in Ballari on Monday.

Led by social activist S.R. Hiremath and farmers leader Chaganur Mallikarjun Reddy, members of Jana Sangram Parishat (JSP), Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Hasiru Sene, Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan and other organisations gathered at Indira Circle there and took out a procession through K.C. Road and Meenakshi Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

“Iron ore being extracted in Ballari is more than required for India. The unscientific and illegal mining in the Sundur forest area between 2000 and 2010 harmed people’s health and environment. Due to the consistent resistance posed by the people of Ballari and environmentalists, coupled with Supreme Court’s intervention, mining activities were restricted and local people got some relief,” a farmers leader said, during the agitation.

“However, the Union government is now going to repeat the destruction of forests and the deterioration of people’s health in the area by allowing fresh mining in the Sandur forests. We don’t want it to happen,” he added.

The agitating activists said that allowing mining on 400 hectares in Devadari will lead to the felling of over one lakh trees and mining on 150 acres in Ramanadurga will destroy over 29,400 trees to adversely impact environment in the region.

“As per the Supreme Court directions, limited mining in the State is under way. Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) has taken up ameliorative and mitigative measures in the mining-ravaged areas in Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts. Permitting fresh mining in the area will defeat the very efforts for environment restoration,” an activist said.

A memorandum was later submitted to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary to the government and Oversight Authority of KMERC B. Sudarshan Reddy, through the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari.