HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest held seeking basic infrastructure in colleges

Students under the banner of AIDSO protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office seeking basic infrastructure in government PU college in Raichur

July 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Students under the banner of AIDSO staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur on Friday.

Students under the banner of AIDSO staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Raichur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation ( AIDSO ) staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Raichur on Friday seeking demand basic infrastructure in the government PU college for girls in Raichur.

The students held placards and raised slogans alleging injustice in providing basic infrastructure. Addressing the protesters, district president of AIDSO Hayyalappa said the college in Raichur was one among the very few government PU colleges in the district. “Presently, 1,400 students are studying in the college. However, the authorities have failed to provide even potable drinking water,” he said.

Mr. Hayyalappa said that in another college for boys, the building had become old and the ceiling roof leaked during the rainy season. Authorities had failed to get them repaired and provide basic infrastructure at the college, he alleged.

The students strongly condemned the pathetic condition of the colleges and urged the government to take immediate action to provide drinking water. A memorandum addressed to the district administration was submitted to the district officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.