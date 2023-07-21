Protest held seeking basic infrastructure in colleges

July 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - YADGIR

Students under the banner of All India Democratic Students Organisation ( AIDSO ) staged a protest in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Raichur on Friday seeking demand basic infrastructure in the government PU college for girls in Raichur.

The students held placards and raised slogans alleging injustice in providing basic infrastructure. Addressing the protesters, district president of AIDSO Hayyalappa said the college in Raichur was one among the very few government PU colleges in the district. “Presently, 1,400 students are studying in the college. However, the authorities have failed to provide even potable drinking water,” he said.

Mr. Hayyalappa said that in another college for boys, the building had become old and the ceiling roof leaked during the rainy season. Authorities had failed to get them repaired and provide basic infrastructure at the college, he alleged.

The students strongly condemned the pathetic condition of the colleges and urged the government to take immediate action to provide drinking water. A memorandum addressed to the district administration was submitted to the district officials.