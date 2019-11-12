Protest held against privatisation of midday meal scheme in schools

Members of the Karnataka State Akshara Dasoha Employees’ Association have taken strong objection to handing over the task of preparing and distributing midday meals for school students to Akshaya Patra Foundation of ISKCON.

Hundreds of mid-day meal workers, on Tuesday, staged a protest outside the Zilla Panchayat office here and raised slogans against ISKCON. They also criticised the State government for assigning the task to the Foundation.

A large number of women from poor and downtrodden families will lose jobs owing to the privatisation of midday meal programme, said S. Varalakshmi, State honorary president of the Association, who led the protest.

The agitators urged the government to immediately withdrawn the decision.

They also criticised Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP, for inaugurating the ISKCON’s kitchen at Mahadevapura in Srirangapatna taluk of the district.

The Association members have threatened to intensify the protests in the coming days to oppose the government’s move.