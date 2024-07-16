Protest held against alleged diversion of land reserved for Valmiki Bhavan 

Members of Karnataka Veera Kesari Pade staged a protest in the city on Tuesday alleging that the land reserved for construction of Valmiki Bhavan was proposed for diversion for other purposes.

The members of the organisation said that the Valmiki community members had sought land for constructing a community hall and a representation was made in October 2021. Though the Tahshildar recommended that the land be reserved for the community hall, the process was stalled and the land was allotted to another organisation as per the recommendations of the higher officials.

The members said that the Valmiki Development Corporation scam and the de-reservation of the land meant for the community indicated that the Congress was ‘’against’’ the Scheduled Tribes.