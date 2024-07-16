GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest held against alleged diversion of land reserved for Valmiki Bhavan 

Published - July 16, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka Veera Kesari Pade staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Members of Karnataka Veera Kesari Pade staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Members of Karnataka Veera Kesari Pade staged a protest in the city on Tuesday alleging that the land reserved for construction of Valmiki Bhavan was proposed for diversion for other purposes.

The members of the organisation said that the Valmiki community members had sought land for constructing a community hall and a representation was made in October 2021. Though the Tahshildar recommended that the land be reserved for the community hall, the process was stalled and the land was allotted to another organisation as per the recommendations of the higher officials.

The members said that the Valmiki Development Corporation scam and the de-reservation of the land meant for the community indicated that the Congress was ‘’against’’ the Scheduled Tribes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.