Protest for better net connectivity

Hundreds of residents of villages in Channagonda Gram Panchayat in Sagar taluk took out a protest march demanding better internet connectivity on Saturday.

They walked from Kattinakaru to Kogaru, a distance of about 10 km, and stopped traffic on Sagar-Bhatkal Road, as part of the protest.

The residents of Kattinakaru, Karani, Halasasi and other villages have launched “No Network, No Voting” campaign demanding better internet connectivity. The students in the area had been facing difficulty attending online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown and the techies, who had returned home, could not work from home. Besides them, rural people had to visit government offices many times to get their services, which require internet connectivity, delivered. The residents launched the campaign stating that they would not vote in any election unless the network was improved in the region.

The protesters staged dharna on the road and raised slogans. The leaders, who addressed the gathering, said they would not stop their agitation until their demand was fulfilled.