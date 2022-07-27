Protest for ambulance service

:

Residents of Karuru Hobli in Sagar taluk have resolved to stage a protest by stopping vehicles on NH 369 E at Tumari demanding 108 ambulance services for the villages in the hobli on July 29. For the last month, the ambulance services had been stopped in the villages, located on the bank of backwaters of Sharavathi.

Satyanarayana G.T., former president of Tumari Gram Panchayat, said that ambulance services were essential for the villages in the hobli. In the past also ambulance services were stopped, causing difficulty for residents.