ADVERTISEMENT

Protest during Governor’s speech at Kuvempu University convocation

July 22, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Shankaraghatta (Shivamogga)

NSUI activists stage protest alleging corruption against Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot met the protesters and listened to their complaints. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Tension prevailed for some time during the 33rd convocation of Kuvempu University at Basava Bhavana of the campus on Saturday, when a few people raised slogans criticising Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa.

As Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot began his speech, a few people among the audience, raised slogans and waved black flags, demanding action against the allegedly corrupt Vice-Chancellor.

Also Read | Committee headed by retired judge to probe allegations against Kuvempu University V-C and others

The police rushed to the balcony where the protesters were and took them into custody. The Governor, while concluding his speech, said he would wish to speak to four-five representatives of the protesters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Governor met the protesters and listened to their complaints. The Governor is said to have told the protesters to submit their complaints in writing so that he would look into the allegations.

Vijay, leader of the Shivamogga unit of NSUI, said the protest was an attempt to draw the Governor’s attention to allegations of corruption against the V-C.

“We did not want to disturb the convocation. We succeeded in bringing the issue to the Governor’s notice. We are glad that the Governor spoke to us. As per his direction, we will submit our complaint in writing,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US