Protest during Governor’s speech at Kuvempu University convocation

July 22, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Shankaraghatta (Shivamogga)

Tension prevailed for some time during the 33rd convocation of Kuvempu University at Basava Bhavana of the campus on Saturday, when a few people raised slogans criticising Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa.

As Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot began his speech, a few people among the audience, raised slogans and waved black flags, demanding action against the allegedly corrupt Vice-Chancellor.

The police rushed to the balcony where the protesters were and took them into custody. The Governor, while concluding his speech, said he would wish to speak to four-five representatives of the protesters.

Later, the Governor met the protesters and listened to their complaints. The Governor is said to have told the protesters to submit their complaints in writing so that he would look into the allegations.

Vijay, leader of the Shivamogga unit of NSUI, said the protest was an attempt to draw the Governor’s attention to allegations of corruption against the V-C.

“We did not want to disturb the convocation. We succeeded in bringing the issue to the Governor’s notice. We are glad that the Governor spoke to us. As per his direction, we will submit our complaint in writing,” he said.