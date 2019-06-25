Protest demanding hike in quota for STs brings CBD to a standstill

Members of the Valmiki community held a massive protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday demanding hike in reservation for the Scheduled Tribes from the existing 3.5% to 7.5%.

As the protest swelled around the Vidhana Soudha, the Central Business District (CBD) and roads around the Secretariat were chocked for several hours in the morning.

Traffic movement came to a standstill as they marched from Majestic towards Freedom Park, affecting the entire CBD and leaving commuters stranded. The police had a tough time in managing the protesters as they started targeting government vehicles, leading to heated arguments between both.

Led by the Valmiki Gurupeeth seer Swami Prasannananda Puri, the protesters had walked about 280 km from Rajanahalli in Davangere district to Freedom Park here.

Dy.CM assures action

As the agitation intensified, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara met them at Freedom Park and assured them that the government would soon set up a committee to look into the issue. “We are committed to take a decision on increasing the reservation in accordance with the law. The issue will be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting. Give us two-months’ time,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy convened a meeting with Ministers and legislators from the ST community to discuss the reservation issue. Stating that the government was committed towards the welfare of the STs, the Chief Minister said another meeting would be held involving Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge to further discuss the issue.

According to Congress MP V.S. Ugrappa, who belongs to the Valmiki community, the UPA-I government in 2005 increased the reservation for the community to 7.5 % in Central government jobs and education. However, the State is yet to implement it.

Speaking to reporters, the seer warned that the government would collapse if the decision was not taken within two months as all the 15 MLAs belonging to the ST community would be insisted to resign. “We will intensify our agitation if the government does not keep up its promise,” the seer said.