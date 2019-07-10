Karnataka political crisis | Protest, counter-protest by Congress, BJP in Mysuru

The high political drama and intrigue gripping the corridors of power in Bengaluru had its echo in Mysuru with Congress and BJP supporters turning up in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues in the city and protesting against each other.

While Congress supporters gathered in front of the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi Square under the joint aegis of Mysuru City Congress Committee and Mysuru District Congress Committee and protested against the BJP for destabilizing the Congress-JD(S) coalition that had come to power after the saffron party failed to secure a majority. Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress supporters even accused the Governor of trying to intervene in the matter by bringing pressure on Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

The Governor can interfere and write to the President only in the event of communal violence and corruption. There is no breakdown of constitutional machinery in the State and there is no need for the Governor to interfere in the matter, the Congress said in a statement here.

R. Murthy, president, Mysuru City Congress Committee; B.J. Vijaykumar, president, Mysuru District Congress Committee; and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath participated.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near the Law Court complex in Mysuru and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in view of the coalition government losing its majority in the Assembly.

The BJP has denied playing any role in the recent resignation of Congress and JD(S) MLAs from the Assembly.

The BJP protesters demanded that Mr. Kumaraswamy resign owning moral responsibility with the number of MLAs supporting the coalition falling below the halfway mark.