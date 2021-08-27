Protest continue in Mysuru over rape issue

Mysuru

27 August 2021 20:40 IST

Home Minister’s resignation sought

Protests against the gang-rape in Mysuru and demand for resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra continued in the city on Friday.

Members of the Youth Congress tried to gherao Mr. Jnanendra during his visit to the city but their attempts were foiled by the police who resorted to caning.

Meanwhile, KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh criticised the recent statements of Mr. Jnanendra on the issue as insensitive. Mr. Venkatesh said the Minister’s insensitive comments blaming the victim for being in a desolate place were reprehensible and has besmirched the reputation of Mysuru as a tourist and an educational centre which was also safe with low crime rate.

The Congress spokesperson said the law and order in the State under the BJP has completely collapsed as Mysuru was witnessing a slew of crimes including murders and dacoity.

Meanwhile, a fact finding committee of the Congress headed by its leader V.S.Ugrappa questioned the authorities as to why there was no security or patrolling in desolate places close to the city.

The KPCC team did not want to politicise the heinous crime but the BJP had failed to safeguard the people. “Though the BJP leaders propagate Rama Rajya, what was witnessed in Mysuru was demonic and tantamounted to existence of Ravana Rajya,” said Mr. Ugrappa.

Activists of Kannada Vedike and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held separate demonstrations and expressed dismay over what they termed as collapse of law and order in Mysuru.

Similarly, Human Rights Awareness Committee members too staged a demonstration and sought the immediate arrest of the culprits and their prosecution so as to secure justice to the rape victim.

The Kannada Vedike activists said the police department has to be revamped and sought the resignation of the Home Minister.