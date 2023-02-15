ADVERTISEMENT

Protest condemning IT survey of BBC offices

February 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Journalists staging a protest in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association took out a protest march condemning the Income Tax Department’s survey at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation in Delhi and Mumbai.

Under the leadership of Ballu Gopal, president of the association, journalists took out a silent march from the office of the association to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They submitted a memorandum to the district administration, condemning the IT Department’s action.

Mr. Ballu Gopal said the way the survey was conducted by the IT Department was objectionable. The officers seized mobile phones from the staff. The ‘survey’ was an attempt to silence independent media, he said.

Association secretary Manju Banavase and senior journalists were present.

