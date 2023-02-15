HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protest condemning IT survey of BBC offices

February 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Journalists staging a protest in Hassan on Wednesday.

Journalists staging a protest in Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association took out a protest march condemning the Income Tax Department’s survey at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation in Delhi and Mumbai.

Under the leadership of Ballu Gopal, president of the association, journalists took out a silent march from the office of the association to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They submitted a memorandum to the district administration, condemning the IT Department’s action.

Mr. Ballu Gopal said the way the survey was conducted by the IT Department was objectionable. The officers seized mobile phones from the staff. The ‘survey’ was an attempt to silence independent media, he said.

Association secretary Manju Banavase and senior journalists were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.