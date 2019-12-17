‘Protest called off in view of ban orders’

Former Mayor Ayub Khan said a decision was taken to call off the scheduled demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Town Hall on Monday in view of the prohibitory orders.

The decision was taken at the eleventh hour after a request by the organisers to the police to lift the prohibitory orders was turned down.

“The response for the call was so huge that we expected a turnout of more than 20,000. We could not allow the crowd to spill out of Town Hall, where prohibitory orders had been enforced”, Mr. Ayub Khan said before adding that there was a possibility of trouble breaking out if a large number of people gathered in spite of the ban orders imposed.

However, a protest will be held at different venue at a later date, he said.