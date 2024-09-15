GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest by SDPI against amendments to Waqf Act

Published - September 15, 2024 10:16 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of SDPI staged a protest at Shiggaon in Haveri district on Friday protesting against the proposed amendments to Waqf Act through the Waqf Bill 2024.

Members of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest at Shiggaon in the Haveri district on Friday protesting against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act through The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Leading the protest, State General Secretary of SDPI Afsar Kodlipete expressed concern over the development and alleged that the BJP’s hidden agenda was to plunder waqf properties that were meant for the development and welfare of the Muslim community.

He said that the new Bill was aimed at undermining the existing waqf Act by making approximately 150 amendments, effectively dismantling the entire waqf law. The SDPI opposed the Bill as it was against secular principles and the amendments were discriminatory, he said.

District president Khasim Rabbani alleged that the fascist BJP government was targeting Muslim community and was attempting to oppress them. Subsequently the objections of SDPI to the Bill in the form of a memorandum addressed to the chairperson and committee members of a joint parliamentary committee was submitted to the tahsildar.

Various office-bearers of SDPI took part in the agitation.

