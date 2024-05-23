GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protest by residents forces BWSSB to send water tanker to Muneshwara Nagar

The high price of private water tankers have also affected the economic condition of the residents

Published - May 23, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Abhilekh Baruah,Debasmita Chowdhury
Residents piled up in front of a water tanker in Muneshwara Nagar. | Photo Credit: Debasmita Chowdhury

Residents of Shampura main road, Muneshwara Nagar, Kaval Bairasandra, Bengaluru, have been deprived of water supply provided by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the past four months.

Responding to the prolonged water scarcity, the residents of the area took to the streets in protest on Wednesday. The protest, which drew attention to their plight, stopped only after the intervention of the police. It was not until 1.30 p.m. that a 4000-litre tanker was finally delivered by BWSSB, providing relief to the water-starved residents.

According to a resident, private water tanks cost ₹1500 for each tank of 6000 litres. | Photo Credit: Debasmita Chowdhury

“It was only because of our protest that the BWSSB provided us with a 4000-litre tanker instead of the usual 2000-litre tanker, “ said Liyaquat, a Muneshwara Nagar resident. He also stated that the situation had slightly improved since last week, with BWSSB now supplying water tankers. Further, he added that the issue has made them sleep deprived due to the delivery of water tankers from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

“This issue has caused havoc on more than a hundred families spread across the 10th to 14th Cross of Muneshwara Nagar,” said Nadeem, a resident of the 13th Cross. Another resident from the same area spoke of how the situation had impacted his economic condition. “Till now, I have bought water from three private tankers, who deliver water only three days after booking. Besides, it costs ₹1500 for each tank of 6000 litres with a demand for an additional charge of ₹500 for delivering the water tankers through such narrow alleys,” said Malik Basha.

He further said, “We really hope the BWSSB looks into the matter because whenever we call for help, the officer does not answer our calls.”

