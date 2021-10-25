Protest by parents on Day 1

Hassan

25 October 2021 18:55 IST

They wanted teacher posted permanently to lower primary school

Classes at the Government Lower Primary School at Dubaratatti in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district began with a protest on Monday. The parents and residents of the village demanded that a teacher be posted to the school and they succeeded in getting an order to this effect by evening.

The school has a total strength of 22 students. When students turned up at the school in the morning, there were no teachers to welcome them. Mudugoppa Gram Panchayat president Karunakara Shetty and others had gathered to distribute sweets to students to mark the occasion. However, they were all disappointed as there were no teachers to welcome students.

The parents began the dharna on the spot demanding that a teacher be posted to the school immediately.

The previous teacher working in the school retired a few months ago. Since then, the department had deputed Srinivas, a teacher working in the neighbouring village, to visit the school three days a week. By the time he reached the school after reporting to duty at his original place of work, it was already 11 a.m.

Karunakara Shetty, GP vice-president Sumati Das, SDMC president Ravi, parents and others joined the protest. They said they would not leave the place until they receive an order appointing a full-time teacher for the school.

Within hours, Cluster Resource Person K.R. Ravi reached the school with a copy of an order appointing Srinivas, the teacher who was on deputation for three days, as a full-time teacher in the school. Later, the protesters withdrew their dharna.