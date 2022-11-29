Protest by farmers against ring road in Belagavi

November 29, 2022 10:30 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Belagavi

Some farmers whose land have been notified for acquisition for construction of a ring road and the Belagavi - Kittur - Dharwad railway line, protested against the acquisition proceedings in Belagavi on Monday November 28.

They walked with banners and posters from Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They raised slogans against the Karnataka Government and demanded that the government drop plans to lay a ring road and a new railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur.

Manohar Kinekar, former MLA and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader, said that the Karnataka Government had no justifiable reason to acquire their land. “The government says that a ring road is necessary to reduce traffic congestion in Belagavi city. How will a ring road reduce traffic congestion in the city? It will not. All the cities that have ring roads continue to suffer from traffic problems. A better way would be to build flyovers from the national highway abutting the city to the other ends of the city in all directions. There are several cities that have 50-60 kilometre long flyovers, and that have successfully reduced traffic congestion,’‘ he said.

According to him, farmers were reluctant to give up their lands as they were so fertile as to grow three crops in a year. “Moreover, all the land-owners are small farmers whose land size ranges from half-an-acre to two acres. Their whole livelihood depends on that small patch of land. If their land is taken away, they will be reduced to being security guards and construction workers in the city,’‘ he said.

Prabhu Yatnatti, lawyer, said that the government’s move of issuing notification for land acquisition is neither in the interest of farmers nor that of the city’s residents. ”What is more, the government cannot go ahead with land acquisition against the consent of the land-owners,” he claimed.

