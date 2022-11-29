  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Brazil 1-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro sends Brazil to last 16

Protest by farmers against ring road in Belagavi

Farmers complain that Karnataka Government is acquiring fertile land, and a ring road will not reduce traffic congestion in Belagavi city

November 29, 2022 10:30 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Protest by farmers against land acquisition for ring road in Belagavi, in north Karnataka, on November 28, 2022.

Protest by farmers against land acquisition for ring road in Belagavi, in north Karnataka, on November 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Some farmers whose land have been notified for acquisition for construction of a ring road and the Belagavi - Kittur - Dharwad railway line, protested against the acquisition proceedings in Belagavi on Monday November 28.

They walked with banners and posters from Dharmaveer Sambhaji Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They raised slogans against the Karnataka Government and demanded that the government drop plans to lay a ring road and a new railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur.

Manohar Kinekar, former MLA and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader, said that the Karnataka Government had no justifiable reason to acquire their land. “The government says that a ring road is necessary to reduce traffic congestion in Belagavi city. How will a ring road reduce traffic congestion in the city? It will not. All the cities that have ring roads continue to suffer from traffic problems. A better way would be to build flyovers from the national highway abutting the city to the other ends of the city in all directions. There are several cities that have 50-60 kilometre long flyovers, and that have successfully reduced traffic congestion,’‘ he said.

According to him, farmers were reluctant to give up their lands as they were so fertile as to grow three crops in a year. “Moreover, all the land-owners are small farmers whose land size ranges from half-an-acre to two acres. Their whole livelihood depends on that small patch of land. If their land is taken away, they will be reduced to being security guards and construction workers in the city,’‘ he said.

Prabhu Yatnatti, lawyer, said that the government’s move of issuing notification for land acquisition is neither in the interest of farmers nor that of the city’s residents. ”What is more, the government cannot go ahead with land acquisition against the consent of the land-owners,” he claimed.

Related stories

Video journalist, wife found dead at home in north Karnataka
Related Topics

civic infrastructure / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.