ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA case: BJP stages protest in Bengaluru demanding resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah citing High Court verdict

Updated - September 26, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The protesters were taken into custody by the police

The Hindu Bureau

MPs, legislators and former elected representatives of the opposition BJP staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of an inquiry being ordered against alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife, on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MPs, legislators and former elected representatives of the opposition BJP staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of an inquiry being ordered against alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 24, the High Court of Karnataka upheld the Governor’s action of granting permission to conduct an investigation against the Chief Minister on the allegation of illegalities in allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Also, the court gave the green signal for ordering a probe against the CM by vacating its interim order granted on August 19 directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer the decision on the complaints against Mr. Siddaramaiah. It also rejected a plea to stay the verdict to enable Mr. Siddaramaiah to appeal against it.

On September 26, BJP State unit president B. Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok and Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswami were among those who took part in the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protesters were taken into custody by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US