Protest by BJP in Bengaluru demanding resignation of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah citing High Court verdict in MUDA site case

The protesters were taken into custody by the police

Published - September 26, 2024 02:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
MPs, legislators and former elected representatives of the opposition BJP staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of an inquiry being ordered against alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife, on September 26, 2024.

MPs, legislators and former elected representatives of the opposition BJP staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of an inquiry being ordered against alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife, on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MPs, legislators and former elected representatives of the opposition BJP staged a protest in Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of an inquiry being ordered against alleged irregularities in allotment of MUDA sites to his wife.

On September 24, the High Court of Karnataka upheld the Governor’s action of granting permission to conduct an investigation against the Chief Minister on the allegation of illegalities in allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Also, the court gave the green signal for ordering a probe against the CM by vacating its interim order granted on August 19 directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer the decision on the complaints against Mr. Siddaramaiah. It also rejected a plea to stay the verdict to enable Mr. Siddaramaiah to appeal against it.

On September 26, BJP State unit president B. Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok and Leader of Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswami were among those who took part in the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The protesters were taken into custody by the police.

