Protest-bound workers help woman give birth on train

Twenty-five-year-old Geetha was in advanced pregnancy when she and her husband boarded Udyan Express at Saidapur railway station in Yadgir district, but she did not expect to be getting off the train with a child.

While travelling between Yadgir and Bengaluru, Geetha suddenly went into labour and thanks to a group of anganwadi workers who rose to the occasion, she now has a healthy baby boy.

Siddamma Kumbar, an anganwadi worker at Sugur village in Kalaburagi district, was among a group travelling to participate in an agitation in Bengaluru on the same train. Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, she was woken up to the wail of a woman when the train was nearing Ananthpur.

A bleary-eyed Ms. Kumbar realised that the woman in her own compartment had gone into labour. “I woke my colleagues up and we had little time to lose. We cordoned off a part of the compartment with saris and helped her deliver the child. We are happy that the mother and her baby are healthy,” says an elated Ms. Kumbar.

Her colleagues Malubai, Mahadevi, Anaveeramma, Mallamma, Jyothi, Basamma and others are thrilled about the unexpected turn of events on the train.

‘Fulfil our demand’

“It is a happy and proud moment for any anganwadi worker to help other women in need. But I wish the government would listen to us also and fulfil our demands,” said Ms. Kumbar, who participated in the rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.