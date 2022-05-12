Protest at McGann Hospital

Youth Cong. leader says his friend did not get timely treatment

Alleging delay in providing treatment for a seriously injured person at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, a member of the Tirthahalli unit of the Youth Congress staged a dharna at the hospital on Wednesday night.

Poornesh Kelakere, leader of the Youth Congress, staged the protest against the hospital administration. He alleged that his friend did not get timely treatment.

Praveen K.P., 23, a resident of Kelakere in Tirthahalli taluk, had suffered injuries in an assault on the day. His friends and relatives had taken him to the government hospital at Tirthahalli. After first aid, the doctors had referred him to McGann. Poornesh alleged that there were no duty doctors in the night and the patient was made to suffer for a couple of hours on a wheel-chair with no care. There were no beds available. He staged a dharna at the emergency section.

‘No delay’

Reacting to the allegations, S. Sridhar, Medical Superintendent of the institute, has said that the patient was attended to by the staff immediately and there was no delay in providing treatment.

In a press release issued later in the day, Dr. Sridhar said Praveen was brought to the hospital at 12.12 a.m. The surgeon on duty began the treatment by 12.14 a.m. They suggested CT scan and he was sent for scanning by 12.30 a.m. He returned to the casualty section by 12.45 p.m. As it took two hours to get the scan reports, the patient was on the wheel-chair. There was a delay in getting the bed as all beds were occupied. “After verifying the case-sheet and the CCTV footages, it is clear that there was no delay in treating the patient”, he said.