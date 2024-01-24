Protest at Chikkamagaluru DC office: Police arrest five people, including BJP office-bearer

January 24, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Police arrested five people, including Santosh Kotian, president of the BJP’s youth wing, on charges of obstructing government officials from discharging their duties.

The police arrested Ravi Kiran, Deekshith, Kishor, Amith, and Santosh Kotian. They were produced before the court on Wednesday.

Chikkamagaluru Town Police had registered a complaint filed by Daljith Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru, following a protest by workers of the BJP and other pro-Hindu activists on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on January 22.

The protesters had sought permission from the district administration to hold homas at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The Deputy Commissioner denied permission, stating that fresh rituals would not be allowed at the holy shrine. However, the district administration conducted a special pooja at the shrine to mark the occasion.

As they were denied permission, the activists staged a dharna on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They held a homa on the protest site, besides attempting to enter the Deputy Commissioner’s office.