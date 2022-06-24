Protest as statue of Basaveshwara is desecrated

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha demands stern action against those involved

Condemning the desecration of the statue of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara in Chittapur taluk, members of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Friday and demanded stern action against the miscreant.

The mahasabha members, including its district president Prabhuling Mahagaonkar, vice-president Ashok Ghooli and secretary R.G. Shetagar, gathered in front of Basaveshwara statue at Jagat Circle and staged the protest.

They urged the State government to take the matter seriously and take stringent action against all those involved in the disgraceful act, intended to disturb social and communal harmony.

Tension

The incident came to light on Thursday and subsequently, tension had gripped Chittapur town. The Chittapur Police, who are investigating the incident, have taken a man identified as Ali Abbas for interrogation. Subsequently, Ali Abbas has confessed that he was in an inebriated condition when he covered the face of the Basaveshwara statue with a T-Shirt.