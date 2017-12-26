Karnataka

Protest against Union Minister

Members of several Dalit outfits staged a protest in the town on Tuesday against Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde for his statement against intellectuals and the Constitution. They staged a road blockade at Valmiki Circle and burnt an effigy of Mr. Hegde.

They urged immediate arrest of Mr. Hegde and demanded that he be dropped from the Union Council of Ministers.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2020 8:05:20 PM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

